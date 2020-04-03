Covid Cases Surges, As Osun Records Six More Cases

Confirmed cases of Covid 19 pandemic has risen to 184, with ten new cases

The new cases include seven from Lagos state, and three from Abuja

Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) released an update of the pandemic on Thursday night

Lagos state is still leading the table of confirmed cases with 90, followed by 38 from Abuja and Osun with 14 cases

Trailing them are Akwa Ibom state with five cases, Oyo (8), Ogun (four), Edo (four), Kaduna (four), Bauchi (3), Enugu (2), and Ekiti (2), while rivers and Benue states recorded one each

Meanwhile, health minister, Doctor Osagie Ehanire, has said he expects the number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 to rise dramatically, as the race to track down contacts of confirmed cases intensified

He explains that about 71 per cent out of the presumed over 6,000 contacts being tracked, had been traced

The minister, however, expresses concern that those sneaking into Nigeria through the land border, may create fresh challenges

In a related development, Osun state government has confirmed that six more of the returnees from Ivory Coast have tested positive to Covid 19

Health commissioner, Doctor isamotu, who made this known to newsmen, says this has pushed the total number of confirmed covid 19 cases in the state to 20

The commissioner explains that testing of the samples of blood of 127 returnees had been completed

Eighteen of them, according to the commissioner, had tested positive to the virus, and had been moved to the Ejigbo isolation centre for treatment.

