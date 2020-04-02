Covid 19:Oyetola Advocates Nationwide Lockdown

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has advocated the extension of the covid 19 lockdown to every state in Nigeria

Oyetola says the total lockdown of Nigeria is urgently needed, in order to halt the trans-border transmission of the virus

The governor, speaking on a television programme, faults the limiting of the lockdown of the stay-at-home order by President Muhammadu Buhari to only Abuja, Ogun, Lagos states

The covid 19 pandemic, according to Oyetola, is a national disaster, which requires to be treated as a national emergency

He recalls that Governor Dapo Abiodun alerted him four days ago that some Osun state indigenes coming from Ivory Coast had arrived the state

He explains that on arrival in Osun state from Ogun state, the indigenes were immediately placed in an isolation camp in Ejigbo

Out of the 24 in Ejigbo centre, the governor says 12 of them tested positive for the virus.

READ ALSO]Truck Driver Jailed For Reckless Driving

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter