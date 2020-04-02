Covid 19:Oyetola Advocates Nationwide Lockdown

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has advocated the extension of the covid 19 lockdown to every state in Nigeria
Oyetola says the total lockdown of Nigeria is urgently needed, in order to halt the trans-border transmission of the virus
The governor, speaking on a television programme, faults the limiting of the lockdown of the stay-at-home order by President Muhammadu Buhari to only Abuja, Ogun, Lagos states
The covid 19 pandemic, according to Oyetola, is a national disaster, which requires to be treated as a national emergency
He recalls that Governor Dapo Abiodun alerted him four days ago that some Osun state indigenes coming from Ivory Coast had arrived the state
He explains that on arrival in Osun state from Ogun state, the indigenes were immediately placed in an isolation camp in Ejigbo
Out of the 24 in Ejigbo centre, the governor says 12 of them tested positive for the virus.
READ ALSO]Truck Driver Jailed For Reckless Driving