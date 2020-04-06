COVID-19 UPDATES

Nigeria
254
Confirmed
6
Deaths
44
Recovered
Nigeria
254
Confirmed
6
Deaths
44
Recovered
Worldwide
1,450,086
Cases
83,466
Deaths
309,319
Recovered
Worldwide
1,450,086
Cases
83,466
Deaths
309,319
Recovered
An interactive web-based dashboard to track COVID-19 in real time.
Get to see live updates on covid-19 on the world map above
|Country
|Cases
|New Cases
|Deaths
|New Deaths
|Recovered
|Active
|USA
|400,549
|214
|12,857
|16
|21,711
|365,981
|Spain
|146,690
|4,748
|14,555
|510
|48,021
|84,114
|Italy
|135,586
|0
|17,127
|0
|24,392
|94,067
|Germany
|109,178
|1,515
|2,066
|50
|36,081
|71,031
|France
|109,069
|0
|10,328
|0
|19,337
|79,404
|China
|81,802
|62
|3,333
|2
|77,279
|1,190
|Iran
|64,586
|1,997
|3,993
|121
|27,039
|33,554
|UK
|55,242
|0
|6,159
|0
|135
|48,948
|Turkey
|34,109
|0
|725
|0
|1,582
|31,802
|Belgium
|23,403
|1,209
|2,240
|205
|4,681
|16,482
|Switzerland
|22,789
|536
|858
|37
|8,704
|13,227
|Netherlands
|20,549
|969
|2,248
|147
|250
|18,051
|Canada
|17,897
|0
|381
|0
|4,028
|13,488
|Brazil
|14,152
|118
|699
|13
|127
|13,326
|Portugal
|13,141
|699
|380
|35
|196
|12,565
|Austria
|12,852
|213
|273
|30
|4,512
|8,067
|S. Korea
|10,384
|53
|200
|8
|6,776
|3,408
|Israel
|9,404
|156
|72
|7
|801
|8,531
|Russia
|8,672
|1,175
|63
|5
|580
|8,029
|Sweden
|8,419
|726
|687
|96
|205
|7,527
|Norway
|6,086
|0
|93
|4
|32
|5,961
|Australia
|6,013
|25
|50
|1
|2,813
|3,150
|Ireland
|5,709
|0
|210
|0
|25
|5,474
|India
|5,480
|129
|164
|4
|468
|4,848
|Denmark
|5,386
|315
|218
|15
|1,621
|3,547
|Chile
|5,116
|0
|43
|0
|898
|4,175
|Czechia
|5,033
|16
|91
|3
|181
|4,761
|Poland
|5,000
|152
|136
|7
|222
|4,642
|Romania
|4,761
|344
|210
|13
|528
|4,023
|Japan
|4,257
|0
|93
|0
|622
|3,542
|Pakistan
|4,183
|148
|58
|1
|467
|3,658
|Malaysia
|4,119
|156
|65
|2
|1,487
|2,567
|Ecuador
|3,995
|0
|220
|0
|140
|3,635
|Philippines
|3,870
|106
|182
|5
|96
|3,592
|Luxembourg
|2,970
|0
|44
|0
|500
|2,426
|Indonesia
|2,956
|218
|240
|19
|222
|2,494
|Peru
|2,954
|0
|107
|0
|1,301
|1,546
|Saudi Arabia
|2,932
|137
|41
|0
|615
|2,276
|Mexico
|2,785
|346
|141
|16
|633
|2,011
|Serbia
|2,666
|219
|65
|4
|118
|2,483
|UAE
|2,659
|300
|12
|0
|239
|2,408
|Finland
|2,487
|179
|40
|6
|300
|2,147
|Thailand
|2,369
|111
|30
|3
|888
|1,451
|Panama
|2,249
|149
|59
|4
|16
|2,174
|Qatar
|2,210
|153
|6
|0
|178
|2,026
|Dominican Republic
|1,956
|0
|98
|0
|36
|1,822
|Greece
|1,832
|0
|81
|0
|269
|1,482
|Colombia
|1,780
|0
|50
|0
|100
|1,630
|South Africa
|1,749
|0
|13
|0
|95
|1,641
|Argentina
|1,715
|0
|60
|0
|338
|1,317
|Ukraine
|1,668
|206
|52
|7
|35
|1,581
|Singapore
|1,623
|142
|6
|0
|406
|1,211
|Iceland
|1,616
|30
|6
|0
|633
|977
|Algeria
|1,468
|0
|193
|0
|113
|1,162
|Egypt
|1,450
|0
|94
|0
|276
|1,080
|Croatia
|1,343
|61
|19
|1
|179
|1,145
|Morocco
|1,242
|58
|91
|1
|97
|1,054
|New Zealand
|1,210
|50
|1
|0
|282
|927
|Estonia
|1,185
|36
|24
|3
|72
|1,089
|Iraq
|1,122
|0
|65
|0
|373
|684
|Slovenia
|1,091
|32
|40
|4
|120
|931
|Belarus
|1,066
|205
|13
|0
|77
|976
|Moldova, Republic of
|1,056
|0
|24
|2
|40
|992
|Hong Kong
|961
|25
|4
|0
|264
|693
|Lithuania
|912
|32
|15
|0
|8
|889
|Hungary
|895
|78
|58
|11
|94
|743
|Armenia
|881
|28
|9
|1
|114
|758
|Kuwait
|855
|112
|1
|0
|111
|743
|Bahrain
|821
|10
|5
|0
|467
|349
|Bosnia
|794
|30
|33
|0
|77
|684
|Azerbaijan
|717
|0
|8
|0
|44
|665
|Diamond Princess
|712
|0
|11
|0
|619
|82
|Kazakhstan
|709
|12
|7
|1
|54
|648
|Cameroon
|685
|0
|9
|0
|60
|616
|Tunisia
|623
|0
|23
|0
|25
|575
|Macedonia
|617
|18
|29
|3
|35
|553
|Bulgaria
|581
|4
|23
|0
|42
|516
|Slovakia
|581
|0
|2
|0
|13
|566
|Latvia
|577
|29
|2
|0
|16
|559
|Lebanon
|575
|27
|19
|0
|62
|494
|Andorra
|545
|0
|22
|0
|39
|484
|Uzbekistan
|545
|25
|3
|1
|30
|512
|Cyprus
|494
|0
|9
|0
|47
|438
|Costa Rica
|483
|0
|2
|0
|24
|457
|Uruguay
|424
|0
|7
|0
|150
|267
|Afghanistan
|423
|0
|14
|0
|18
|391
|Oman
|419
|48
|2
|0
|72
|345
|Albania
|400
|17
|22
|0
|154
|224
|Cuba
|396
|0
|11
|0
|27
|358
|Burkina Faso
|384
|0
|19
|0
|127
|238
|Taiwan
|379
|3
|5
|0
|67
|307
|Réunion
|358
|0
|0
|0
|40
|318
|Jordan
|353
|0
|6
|0
|138
|209
|Côte d'Ivoire
|349
|0
|3
|0
|41
|305
|Channel Islands
|335
|0
|7
|0
|34
|294
|Honduras
|312
|7
|22
|0
|6
|284
|Malta
|299
|6
|0
|0
|5
|294
|Ghana
|287
|0
|5
|0
|31
|251
|San Marino
|279
|0
|34
|0
|40
|205
|Niger
|278
|0
|11
|0
|26
|241
|Kyrgyzstan
|270
|42
|4
|0
|33
|233
|Mauritius
|268
|0
|7
|0
|8
|253
|Palestinian Territory, Occupied
|263
|2
|1
|0
|44
|218
|Nigeria
|254
|0
|6
|0
|44
|204
|Vietnam
|251
|0
|0
|0
|126
|125
|Montenegro
|248
|7
|2
|0
|4
|242
|Senegal
|244
|7
|2
|0
|113
|129
|Bangladesh
|218
|54
|20
|3
|33
|165
|Bolivia
|210
|16
|15
|1
|2
|193
|Georgia
|208
|12
|3
|0
|48
|157
|Sri Lanka
|188
|3
|6
|0
|42
|140
|Faroe Islands
|184
|0
|0
|0
|131
|53
|DRC
|180
|0
|18
|0
|9
|153
|Kenya
|179
|7
|6
|0
|9
|164
|Mayotte
|171
|0
|2
|0
|22
|147
|Venezuela
|166
|0
|7
|0
|65
|94
|Isle of Man
|158
|8
|1
|0
|80
|77
|Martinique
|152
|0
|4
|0
|50
|98
|Guinea
|144
|0
|0
|0
|5
|139
|Guadeloupe
|139
|0
|7
|0
|31
|101
|Brunei
|135
|0
|1
|0
|91
|43
|Djibouti
|135
|45
|0
|0
|25
|110
|Paraguay
|119
|4
|5
|0
|15
|99
|Cambodia
|117
|2
|0
|0
|63
|54
|Gibraltar
|113
|0
|0
|0
|60
|53
|Trinidad and Tobago
|107
|0
|8
|0
|1
|98
|Rwanda
|105
|0
|0
|0
|7
|98
|El Salvador
|93
|15
|5
|1
|9
|79
|Madagascar
|93
|5
|0
|0
|11
|82
|Guatemala
|80
|3
|3
|0
|17
|60
|Monaco
|79
|0
|1
|0
|4
|74
|Liechtenstein
|78
|0
|1
|0
|55
|22
|French Guiana
|77
|0
|0
|0
|34
|43
|Aruba
|74
|0
|0
|0
|14
|60
|Togo
|65
|0
|3
|0
|23
|39
|Barbados
|63
|0
|3
|0
|6
|54
|Jamaica
|63
|0
|3
|0
|10
|50
|Mali
|56
|0
|5
|0
|12
|39
|Ethiopia
|55
|3
|2
|0
|4
|49
|Uganda
|52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|French Polynesia
|47
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Congo
|45
|0
|5
|0
|2
|38
|Cayman Islands
|45
|0
|1
|0
|6
|38
|Macao
|45
|1
|0
|0
|10
|35
|Sint Maarten
|40
|0
|6
|0
|1
|33
|Bermuda
|39
|0
|2
|0
|17
|20
|Zambia
|39
|0
|1
|0
|7
|31
|Bahamas
|36
|3
|6
|0
|5
|25
|Guyana
|33
|0
|5
|0
|8
|20
|Guinea-Bissau
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Martin
|32
|0
|2
|0
|7
|23
|Eritrea
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gabon
|30
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Benin
|26
|0
|1
|0
|5
|20
|Haiti
|25
|0
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Tanzania, United Republic of
|24
|0
|1
|0
|5
|18
|Myanmar
|22
|0
|3
|2
|0
|19
|Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|21
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|Antigua and Barbuda
|19
|0
|2
|1
|0
|17
|Syrian Arab Republic
|19
|0
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Maldives
|19
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6
|New Caledonia
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Angola
|17
|0
|2
|0
|2
|13
|Equatorial Guinea
|16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|Mongolia
|16
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|Namibia
|16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|Dominica
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Fiji
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lao People's Democratic Republic
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Liberia
|14
|0
|3
|0
|3
|8
|Sudan
|14
|0
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Saint Lucia
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Curaçao
|13
|0
|1
|0
|7
|5
|Grenada
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Zimbabwe
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Greenland
|11
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Suriname
|10
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Chad
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Mozambique
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Swaziland
|10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|MS Zaandam
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|Nepal
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Montserrat
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Malawi
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Central African Republic
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Somalia
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Belize
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Cabo Verde
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Holy See (Vatican City State)
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Sierra Leone
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Botswana
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Mauritania
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Nicaragua
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|St. Barth
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bhutan
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Gambia
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Sao Tome and Principe
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Western Sahara
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Burundi
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Caribbean Netherlands
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|South Sudan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
World History Chart