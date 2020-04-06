COVID-19 UPDATES

Nigeria

254
Confirmed
6
Deaths
44
Recovered

Worldwide

1,450,086
Cases
83,466
Deaths
309,319
Recovered

An interactive web-based dashboard to track COVID-19 in real time.

Get to see live updates on covid-19 on the world map above

Country Cases New Cases Deaths New Deaths Recovered Active
USA 400,549 214 12,857 16 21,711 365,981
Spain 146,690 4,748 14,555 510 48,021 84,114
Italy 135,586 0 17,127 0 24,392 94,067
Germany 109,178 1,515 2,066 50 36,081 71,031
France 109,069 0 10,328 0 19,337 79,404
China 81,802 62 3,333 2 77,279 1,190
Iran 64,586 1,997 3,993 121 27,039 33,554
UK 55,242 0 6,159 0 135 48,948
Turkey 34,109 0 725 0 1,582 31,802
Belgium 23,403 1,209 2,240 205 4,681 16,482
Switzerland 22,789 536 858 37 8,704 13,227
Netherlands 20,549 969 2,248 147 250 18,051
Canada 17,897 0 381 0 4,028 13,488
Brazil 14,152 118 699 13 127 13,326
Portugal 13,141 699 380 35 196 12,565
Austria 12,852 213 273 30 4,512 8,067
S. Korea 10,384 53 200 8 6,776 3,408
Israel 9,404 156 72 7 801 8,531
Russia 8,672 1,175 63 5 580 8,029
Sweden 8,419 726 687 96 205 7,527
Norway 6,086 0 93 4 32 5,961
Australia 6,013 25 50 1 2,813 3,150
Ireland 5,709 0 210 0 25 5,474
India 5,480 129 164 4 468 4,848
Denmark 5,386 315 218 15 1,621 3,547
Chile 5,116 0 43 0 898 4,175
Czechia 5,033 16 91 3 181 4,761
Poland 5,000 152 136 7 222 4,642
Romania 4,761 344 210 13 528 4,023
Japan 4,257 0 93 0 622 3,542
Pakistan 4,183 148 58 1 467 3,658
Malaysia 4,119 156 65 2 1,487 2,567
Ecuador 3,995 0 220 0 140 3,635
Philippines 3,870 106 182 5 96 3,592
Luxembourg 2,970 0 44 0 500 2,426
Indonesia 2,956 218 240 19 222 2,494
Peru 2,954 0 107 0 1,301 1,546
Saudi Arabia 2,932 137 41 0 615 2,276
Mexico 2,785 346 141 16 633 2,011
Serbia 2,666 219 65 4 118 2,483
UAE 2,659 300 12 0 239 2,408
Finland 2,487 179 40 6 300 2,147
Thailand 2,369 111 30 3 888 1,451
Panama 2,249 149 59 4 16 2,174
Qatar 2,210 153 6 0 178 2,026
Dominican Republic 1,956 0 98 0 36 1,822
Greece 1,832 0 81 0 269 1,482
Colombia 1,780 0 50 0 100 1,630
South Africa 1,749 0 13 0 95 1,641
Argentina 1,715 0 60 0 338 1,317
Ukraine 1,668 206 52 7 35 1,581
Singapore 1,623 142 6 0 406 1,211
Iceland 1,616 30 6 0 633 977
Algeria 1,468 0 193 0 113 1,162
Egypt 1,450 0 94 0 276 1,080
Croatia 1,343 61 19 1 179 1,145
Morocco 1,242 58 91 1 97 1,054
New Zealand 1,210 50 1 0 282 927
Estonia 1,185 36 24 3 72 1,089
Iraq 1,122 0 65 0 373 684
Slovenia 1,091 32 40 4 120 931
Belarus 1,066 205 13 0 77 976
Moldova, Republic of 1,056 0 24 2 40 992
Hong Kong 961 25 4 0 264 693
Lithuania 912 32 15 0 8 889
Hungary 895 78 58 11 94 743
Armenia 881 28 9 1 114 758
Kuwait 855 112 1 0 111 743
Bahrain 821 10 5 0 467 349
Bosnia 794 30 33 0 77 684
Azerbaijan 717 0 8 0 44 665
Diamond Princess 712 0 11 0 619 82
Kazakhstan 709 12 7 1 54 648
Cameroon 685 0 9 0 60 616
Tunisia 623 0 23 0 25 575
Macedonia 617 18 29 3 35 553
Bulgaria 581 4 23 0 42 516
Slovakia 581 0 2 0 13 566
Latvia 577 29 2 0 16 559
Lebanon 575 27 19 0 62 494
Andorra 545 0 22 0 39 484
Uzbekistan 545 25 3 1 30 512
Cyprus 494 0 9 0 47 438
Costa Rica 483 0 2 0 24 457
Uruguay 424 0 7 0 150 267
Afghanistan 423 0 14 0 18 391
Oman 419 48 2 0 72 345
Albania 400 17 22 0 154 224
Cuba 396 0 11 0 27 358
Burkina Faso 384 0 19 0 127 238
Taiwan 379 3 5 0 67 307
Réunion 358 0 0 0 40 318
Jordan 353 0 6 0 138 209
Côte d'Ivoire 349 0 3 0 41 305
Channel Islands 335 0 7 0 34 294
Honduras 312 7 22 0 6 284
Malta 299 6 0 0 5 294
Ghana 287 0 5 0 31 251
San Marino 279 0 34 0 40 205
Niger 278 0 11 0 26 241
Kyrgyzstan 270 42 4 0 33 233
Mauritius 268 0 7 0 8 253
Palestinian Territory, Occupied 263 2 1 0 44 218
Nigeria 254 0 6 0 44 204
Vietnam 251 0 0 0 126 125
Montenegro 248 7 2 0 4 242
Senegal 244 7 2 0 113 129
Bangladesh 218 54 20 3 33 165
Bolivia 210 16 15 1 2 193
Georgia 208 12 3 0 48 157
Sri Lanka 188 3 6 0 42 140
Faroe Islands 184 0 0 0 131 53
DRC 180 0 18 0 9 153
Kenya 179 7 6 0 9 164
Mayotte 171 0 2 0 22 147
Venezuela 166 0 7 0 65 94
Isle of Man 158 8 1 0 80 77
Martinique 152 0 4 0 50 98
Guinea 144 0 0 0 5 139
Guadeloupe 139 0 7 0 31 101
Brunei 135 0 1 0 91 43
Djibouti 135 45 0 0 25 110
Paraguay 119 4 5 0 15 99
Cambodia 117 2 0 0 63 54
Gibraltar 113 0 0 0 60 53
Trinidad and Tobago 107 0 8 0 1 98
Rwanda 105 0 0 0 7 98
El Salvador 93 15 5 1 9 79
Madagascar 93 5 0 0 11 82
Guatemala 80 3 3 0 17 60
Monaco 79 0 1 0 4 74
Liechtenstein 78 0 1 0 55 22
French Guiana 77 0 0 0 34 43
Aruba 74 0 0 0 14 60
Togo 65 0 3 0 23 39
Barbados 63 0 3 0 6 54
Jamaica 63 0 3 0 10 50
Mali 56 0 5 0 12 39
Ethiopia 55 3 2 0 4 49
Uganda 52 0 0 0 0 52
French Polynesia 47 0 0 0 0 47
Congo 45 0 5 0 2 38
Cayman Islands 45 0 1 0 6 38
Macao 45 1 0 0 10 35
Sint Maarten 40 0 6 0 1 33
Bermuda 39 0 2 0 17 20
Zambia 39 0 1 0 7 31
Bahamas 36 3 6 0 5 25
Guyana 33 0 5 0 8 20
Guinea-Bissau 33 0 0 0 0 33
Saint Martin 32 0 2 0 7 23
Eritrea 31 0 0 0 0 31
Gabon 30 0 1 0 1 28
Benin 26 0 1 0 5 20
Haiti 25 0 1 0 0 24
Tanzania, United Republic of 24 0 1 0 5 18
Myanmar 22 0 3 2 0 19
Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 21 1 1 0 2 18
Antigua and Barbuda 19 0 2 1 0 17
Syrian Arab Republic 19 0 2 0 3 14
Maldives 19 0 0 0 13 6
New Caledonia 18 0 0 0 1 17
Angola 17 0 2 0 2 13
Equatorial Guinea 16 0 0 0 3 13
Mongolia 16 1 0 0 4 12
Namibia 16 0 0 0 3 13
Dominica 15 0 0 0 1 14
Fiji 15 0 0 0 0 15
Lao People's Democratic Republic 15 1 0 0 0 15
Liberia 14 0 3 0 3 8
Sudan 14 0 2 0 2 10
Saint Lucia 14 0 0 0 1 13
Curaçao 13 0 1 0 7 5
Grenada 12 0 0 0 0 12
Zimbabwe 11 0 2 0 0 9
Greenland 11 0 0 0 10 1
Saint Kitts and Nevis 11 0 0 0 0 11
Seychelles 11 0 0 0 0 11
Suriname 10 0 1 0 3 6
Chad 10 0 0 0 2 8
Mozambique 10 0 0 0 1 9
Swaziland 10 0 0 0 4 6
MS Zaandam 9 0 2 0 0 7
Nepal 9 0 0 0 1 8
Montserrat 9 0 0 0 0 9
Malawi 8 0 1 0 0 7
Turks and Caicos Islands 8 0 1 0 0 7
Central African Republic 8 0 0 0 0 8
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 8 0 0 0 1 7
Somalia 8 0 0 0 1 7
Belize 7 0 1 0 0 6
Cabo Verde 7 0 1 0 1 5
Holy See (Vatican City State) 7 0 0 0 0 7
Sierra Leone 7 1 0 0 0 7
Botswana 6 0 1 0 0 5
Mauritania 6 0 1 0 2 3
Nicaragua 6 0 1 0 0 5
St. Barth 6 0 0 0 1 5
Bhutan 5 0 0 0 2 3
Gambia 4 0 1 0 2 1
Sao Tome and Principe 4 0 0 0 0 4
Western Sahara 4 0 0 0 0 4
Anguilla 3 0 0 0 0 3
British Virgin Islands 3 0 0 0 0 3
Burundi 3 0 0 0 0 3
Caribbean Netherlands 2 0 0 0 0 2
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 2 0 0 0 0 2
Papua New Guinea 2 0 0 0 0 2
South Sudan 2 0 0 0 0 2
Saint Pierre Miquelon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Timor-Leste 1 0 0 0 0 1

