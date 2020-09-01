Covid-19: Varsities Submit Report for Re-Opening, But No Specific Date

Nigeria’s Covid-19

All universities have submitted their level of readiness for re-opening, after Covid-19 shutdown, to the federal ministry of education

Education minister of state, Nwachukwu Uwajuribe, who made this known at PTF media briefing on Covid-19 update, says that a framework is being developed to guide the re-opening of the universities

He did not give any specific date for the re-opening, but says that discussions are ongoing with major stakeholders at all levels

Also, secretary to the government of the federation, boss Mustapha, cautions state governments on hurried re-opening of schools

Mustapha who is chairman of PTF, asks them to learn from the experience of other countries, such as France, Germany and UK, which hurriedly re-opened schools, only to shut them again, following massive infection of the virus

