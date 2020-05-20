Covid 19 Tightens Grip On Nigeria With 226 New Infections

Covid 19 pandemic tightened its grip on Nigeria on Tuesday, as 226 fresh infections were recorded in 14 states and Abuja
The fresh infections raised Nigeria’s total confirmed cases to 6,401
Lagos state continues its lead in fresh infections with 131 new cases, pushing its total cases to 2,775
On the fresh infection chart, Ogun state also recorded its single day highest with 25 cases, which increased its total confirmed covid 19 cases to 178
Plateau state also recorded 15 new cases, edo (11), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6), Abuja (6), while Jigawa, Ebonyi and Borno states recorded four cases each
Also, Nasarawa state recorded three new infections, Bauchi and Gombe (2 each), Enugu and Bayelsa (one each)
So far, 1,734 out of the total confirmed 6,401 cases had recovered from the deadly disease and discharged.