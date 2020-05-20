Covid 19 Tightens Grip On Nigeria With 226 New Infections

Covid 19 pandemic tightened its grip on Nigeria on Tuesday, as 226 fresh infections were recorded in 14 states and Abuja

The fresh infections raised Nigeria’s total confirmed cases to 6,401

Lagos state continues its lead in fresh infections with 131 new cases, pushing its total cases to 2,775

On the fresh infection chart, Ogun state also recorded its single day highest with 25 cases, which increased its total confirmed covid 19 cases to 178

Plateau state also recorded 15 new cases, edo (11), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6), Abuja (6), while Jigawa, Ebonyi and Borno states recorded four cases each

Also, Nasarawa state recorded three new infections, Bauchi and Gombe (2 each), Enugu and Bayelsa (one each)

So far, 1,734 out of the total confirmed 6,401 cases had recovered from the deadly disease and discharged.

