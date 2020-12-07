Covid 19 Surges, As Nigeria Records 318 New Cases Sunday

Covid 19 virus continued its renewed surge in Nigeria on Sunday, with 318 new infections in Abuja and 13 states

The 318 new infections increased Nigeria’s total confirmed cases to 69,255

Lagos state took the lead in the new infections with 104 cases, followed by Kaduna (59), Abuja (50), Rivers (17), as well as 16 in Ogun, and 14 each in Nasarawa and Kano states Also, Akwa Ibom and Katsina states recorded ten new cases each, Edo (7), Oyo and Sokoto (5), Plateau (4) and three in Taraba state

