Covid 19 Scare At Abeokuta Hospital

Home Covid 19 Scare At Abeokuta Hospital

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

A man has caused a covid-19 scare at Ogun State hospital, Ijaiye, in Abeokuta.
The unnamed person, a suspected case, has called at the hospital on Sunday, claiming to have been infected with the virus.
The suspected patient, on arrival at the emergency unit of the hospital, had complained of having some of the covid-19 symptoms such as cough,catarrh and fever.
Some of the health workers at the hospital, who spoke with Rockcityfm, said that the patient claimed to have boarded a bus from Lagos and alighted at Ita-Oshin motor park in Abeokuta before boarding a motorcycle to the hospital.
The man has been isolated at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital(OOUTH),Sagamu, For Testing.

 

READ ALSO]Ogun Lockdown Shifted From Monday Midnight To Friday

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account