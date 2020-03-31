Covid 19 Scare At Abeokuta Hospital

A man has caused a covid-19 scare at Ogun State hospital, Ijaiye, in Abeokuta.

The unnamed person, a suspected case, has called at the hospital on Sunday, claiming to have been infected with the virus.

The suspected patient, on arrival at the emergency unit of the hospital, had complained of having some of the covid-19 symptoms such as cough,catarrh and fever.

Some of the health workers at the hospital, who spoke with Rockcityfm, said that the patient claimed to have boarded a bus from Lagos and alighted at Ita-Oshin motor park in Abeokuta before boarding a motorcycle to the hospital.

The man has been isolated at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital(OOUTH),Sagamu, For Testing.

