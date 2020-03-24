Covid-19: Prepare For Worst, FG Urges Nigerians

The presidency has asked Nigerians to prepare for the worst as the rate of Covid-19 confirmed cases continues to rise nationwide.

Nigerians are urged to be ready for tougher measures to be unveiled anytime from now to contain the spread of the virus.

Information and culture minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, addressing a news conference in Abuja, said the measures proposed by the presidential task force on corona-virus was in national interests.

For instance, Mohammed says soldiers and other security operatives may be used to enforce the social distancing of people and tracing contacts of index cases.

The minister says the presidency is worried over some religious and political leaders who continue to violate the directive prohibiting large gathering of people to curb the spread of the virus.

Government, he warned, will deal with such religious leaders who continue to violate the directive that stipulates the number of people that should converge at the same place.

READ ALSO]Covid 19: FG Orders Total Closure Of Nigeria’s Land Borders

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter