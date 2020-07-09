Covid-19 Patient Delivered Baby Girl At State Hospital, Abeokuta

Covid-19 Patient Delivered Baby Girl At State Hospital, Abeokuta

A 28-year-old female Covid-19 patient has delivered a baby girl at the Ogun state hospital, Ijaiye in Abeokuta.

The woman is asymptomatic.

The Covid-19 patient was successfully delivered to the baby by a team of health workers in the hospital on Tuesday’s morning.

Health commissioner, Doctor Tomi Coker, made this known in a congratulatory letter to the health workers, including doctors, midwives, nurses who took the delivery.

She says the health workers deserve to be celebrated for their commitment.

