Niger State government has imposed a curfew to prevent the spread of Covid- 19 to the state.

Governor Abubakar Bello, in a broadcast, says the curfew is between 8 am and 8pm until further notice.

The curfew will begin on Wednesday.

The governor explained that the restriction in movement is introduced because of the proximity of the state to Abuja which has recorded six confirmed cases of the virus.

