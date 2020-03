Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has tested positive For Covid-19

He will be the third state Governor Infected by the virus after Nasir El-Rufai Of Kaduna And Bala Mohammed Of Bauchi.

Makinde announced on his twitter handle On Monday evening that he has been tested positive for the virus.

The Governor has been in self isolation since last week.

