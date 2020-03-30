Covid 19: Kyari Moved To Lagos

Mallam Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Buhari, who is undergoing treatment for Covid 9, says he hopes to return to his desk soon

Kyari who had been in isolation after testing positive in a statement says he is being moved to Lagos for further tests and observation

The president’s chief of staff says he feels well since last week, and his transfer to Lagos is for precautionary measures, because he had experienced high fever and other symptoms associated with Covid 9

Kyari adds that he had been footing the bill for his treatment so as not to further burden the presidency

