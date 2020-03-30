Covid 19: Kyari Moved To Lagos

Home Covid 19: Kyari Moved To Lagos

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Mallam Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Buhari, who is undergoing treatment for Covid 9, says he hopes to return to his desk soon

Kyari who had been in isolation after testing positive in a statement says he is being moved to Lagos for further tests and observation

The president’s chief of staff says he feels well since last week, and his transfer to Lagos is for precautionary measures, because he had experienced high fever and other symptoms associated with Covid 9

Kyari adds that he had been footing the bill for his treatment so as not to further burden the presidency

 

READ ALSO]Petrol Shortage Hits Abeokuta

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account