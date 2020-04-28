Covid 19: Kaduna Levies Officials, Extends Lockdown

Civil servants earning at least n67,000 monthly in Kaduna State, are to pay 25 per cent of their net salaries into the state’s anti Covid 19 fund

Also, top officials, including commissioners, special advisers, permanent secretaries and heads of departments and agencies are to pay n500,000 each, in April, into the fund

Such officials, according to the governor, are to pay 50 per cent of their monthly salaries to the Anti-Covid 19 fund, until the lockdown ends in May

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Muyiwa Adekeye says public servants do not need more than n50,000 monthly to survive during the lockdown

Meanwhile, the covid 19 lockdown of the state had been extended for another 30 days.

