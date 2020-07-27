The presidency and 36 state governments are meeting today to assess the preparedness of senior secondary schools to re-open to enable students to write the senior secondary school certificate examination of the West African Examination Council (WAEC)

Education minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu, is scheduled to preside over the meeting that will hold at the ministry in Abuja

On the agenda of the meeting are the new WAEC timetable for 2020 SSCE and those of National Examination Council (NECO) Basic Education Examination Council, and National Board of Technical Education (NBTE)

Education ministry’s permanent secretary, Sonny Echoho, says the ministry had recieved a feedback from WAEC on the options available for Nigerian students to participate in its 202o SSCE

The presidency is already considering an option of the November /December General Certificate Examination (GCE) if WAEC insists on august 3 date for its May/June SSCE examination.

