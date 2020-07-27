Covid 19: FG, States Meet on Schools Re-Opening For WAEC

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , EDUCATION, NEWS, , , , , 0
Schools Re-Opening For WAEC

The presidency and 36 state governments are meeting today to assess the preparedness of senior secondary schools to re-open to enable students to write the senior secondary school certificate examination of the West African Examination Council (WAEC)

Education minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu, is scheduled to preside over the meeting that will hold at the ministry in Abuja

On the agenda of the meeting are the new WAEC timetable for 2020 SSCE and those of National Examination Council (NECO) Basic Education Examination Council, and National Board of Technical Education (NBTE)

Education ministry’s permanent secretary, Sonny Echoho, says the ministry had recieved a feedback from WAEC on the options available for Nigerian students to participate in its 202o SSCE

The presidency is already considering an option of the November /December General Certificate Examination (GCE) if WAEC insists on august 3 date for its May/June SSCE examination.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
July 2020
SMTWTFS
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account