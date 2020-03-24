Covid 19: FG Orders Total Closure Of Nigeria’s Land Borders

Federal government has ordered a total closure of Nigeria’s land borders to curb the spread of Covid-19

The land border had been partially shut since last august against Benin and Niger republics

Chairman of the presidential task force on the control of Covid-19, boss Mustapha announces the total closure of land borders at a news conference in Abuja

Mustapha says the total closure of the land borders will last for four weeks in the first instance, with effect from Monday

Meanwhile, the federal government has ordered civil servants who are on salary grade level one to 12 on its payroll to stay at home with immediate effect

Head of service of the federation, Doctor Folashade Yemi-Esan, who issues the order in a circular, says the decision aims at reducing the spread of Covid 19

Officers who are to remain in office are advised to limit the number of visitors they will attend to in order to reduce their exposure to physical contacts

Already, Edo, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Niger and Kogi state governments had ordered their staff to stay at home, while Ogun state government orders them to report for duty once a week.

