Covid 19: Doctor Contacts Virus While Treating Patient

A medical doctor treating a confirmed case of Covid 19 has been infected by the virus at IRRUA teaching hospital, in Edo State.

President of national association of resident doctors, Doctor Aliyu Sokomba, made this known on a television programme.

He says that six other doctors had died while treating Lassa fever patients in the hospital.

Sokomba worried by the development, says that doctors treating the patients have no life insurance and receive no compensation when they are infected.

Such doctors, according to him, are often abandoned after the unfortunate incident.

 

