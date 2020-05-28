Covid 19 Deaths Top 100,000 In US Four Months After Outbreak

The US has passed 100,000 deaths in the Coronavirus outbreak in less than four months.

It has seen more fatalities than any other country, while its 1.69 million confirmed infections account for about 30% of the worldwide total.

The first us infection was reported in Washington state on 21 January.

Globally there have been 5.6 million people recorded as infected and 354,983 deaths since the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

The US death toll stands at 100,276, according to Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, which has been tracking the pandemic.

It means that around as many Americans have died from Covid-19 than from the Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined.

 

