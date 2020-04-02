Covid 19: Confirmed Cases Now 174

Confirmed cases of Covid 19 have continued to rise, with 23 cases recorded in the past few hours

This has raised the total number of Covid 19 cases to 174

Nine of the new cases are from Lagos, seven in Abuja, five in Akwa Ibom, one in Kaduna, and one in Bauchi as at 8.30 pm on Wednesday

With the new cases, Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) says Lagos state has 91 cases, Abuja (35), Osun (14), Oyo (8) and Ogun with four cases

Edo state also recorded four cases, Bauchi (three), Enugu (two), Ekiti (two), rivers (1) and five in Akwa Ibom state

Out of the 151 confirmed cases, 9 have been discharged after successful treatment, while two have died.

 

