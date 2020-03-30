Covid 19 Cases Hits 111 With 14 New Cases From Lagos And Abuja

Nigeria’S Confirmed Cases Of Covid 9 Has Jumped To 111

The New Figure Follows The 14 New Cases Recorded By Sunday Night

Nine Of The New Cases, According To Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) Are Discovered In Lagos And Five In Abuja

The Centre Says The Latest Figure Was Updated At 9.30 Pm On Sunday

With The New Figure, Lagos State Now Has 68 Confirmed Cases, Abuja (21), Ogun (3), Enugu (2) Ekiti (1), Oyo (7), Edo (2), Bauchi (2), Osun (2),

While Rivers, Benue And Kaduna States Recorded One Each.

 

READ ALSO]Covid 19: Buhari Shuts Ogun,Lagos And Abuja

