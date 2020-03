Covid-19 Case Update: Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Prepare For Worst, FG Urges Nigerians

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter