Covid-19: Can Asks Ogun, Lagos, Others to Re-Open Churches

Nigeria’s Covid-19

Christian Association of Nigeria (can) has asked all state governments to allow the re-opening of churches to shut down since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

Can president, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, in a statement, particularly expressed concern over the continued closure of churches, especially by Ogun and Lagos state governments

Ayokunle says the continued closure of churches is no longer acceptable despite the directive of the presidential Covid-19 task force that worship centres should re-open with Covid-19 protocols.

The can president explains that there is no longer basis for the continued closure of churches by any state government, while schools and businesses are gradually been re-opened.

The churches, according to can president, also have roles to play in providing a divine cure for Covid-19, since the world is yet to find a cure for the virus.

Ogun and Lagos state governments have refused to join other state governments in re-opening worship centres.

