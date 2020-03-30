Covid 19: Buhari Shuts Ogun,Lagos And Abuja

Home Covid 19: Buhari Shuts Ogun,Lagos And Abuja

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Covid 19: Buhari Shuts Ogun,Lagos And Abuja

Federal Government Has Restricted Movement In Ogun And Lagos States, As Well As Abuja For 14 Days To Contain The Spread Of Covid 19 Whose Confirmed Cases In The Country.

The 14 Day Shutdown Is To Identify, Trace And Isolate All Individuals Who Had Contacts With Confirmed Cases
President Muhammadu Buhari Who Announced The Restriction In A Nationwide Broadcast On Sunday, Says It Will Be Effective As From 11 Pm Today Also, Residents In The Two States And Abuja Are Also Ordered To Stay At Home During The Period, While Businesses Are Also To Shut Down
The Only Exception, According To Buhari Will Be Hospitals, Health Care Establishments, Drug Manufacturing And Distribution Companies
Others Exempted Are Food Processing, Distribution And Retailing Companies, Power Generation And Transmission Companies, Telecommunication Firms And Mass Media Organizations.

He Says That Governors Of Ogun And Lagos States And Federal Capital Territory Minister Have Been Notified Of The Restriction, While Security Chiefs Are Being Briefed
Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun Of Ogun State Has Been Meeting With His Top Aides On The Sudden Curfew Imposed On The State By President Buhari In His Sunday Broadcast.

Abiodun On His Twitter Handle Says He Had Been Meeting With All Security Chiefs In The State To Discuss The Implementation Of The Stay-At-Home Order He Adds That The Discussions Also Focused On How To Secure The State’S Borders To Contain The Spread Of The Virus In The State.

 

READ ALSO]@NCDCgov Adviced Travelers to Avoid Spreading #COVID-19 #COVID19NIGERIA

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account