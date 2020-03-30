Covid 19: Buhari Shuts Ogun,Lagos And Abuja

Federal Government Has Restricted Movement In Ogun And Lagos States, As Well As Abuja For 14 Days To Contain The Spread Of Covid 19 Whose Confirmed Cases In The Country.

The 14 Day Shutdown Is To Identify, Trace And Isolate All Individuals Who Had Contacts With Confirmed Cases

President Muhammadu Buhari Who Announced The Restriction In A Nationwide Broadcast On Sunday, Says It Will Be Effective As From 11 Pm Today Also, Residents In The Two States And Abuja Are Also Ordered To Stay At Home During The Period, While Businesses Are Also To Shut Down

The Only Exception, According To Buhari Will Be Hospitals, Health Care Establishments, Drug Manufacturing And Distribution Companies

Others Exempted Are Food Processing, Distribution And Retailing Companies, Power Generation And Transmission Companies, Telecommunication Firms And Mass Media Organizations.

He Says That Governors Of Ogun And Lagos States And Federal Capital Territory Minister Have Been Notified Of The Restriction, While Security Chiefs Are Being Briefed

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun Of Ogun State Has Been Meeting With His Top Aides On The Sudden Curfew Imposed On The State By President Buhari In His Sunday Broadcast.

Abiodun On His Twitter Handle Says He Had Been Meeting With All Security Chiefs In The State To Discuss The Implementation Of The Stay-At-Home Order He Adds That The Discussions Also Focused On How To Secure The State’S Borders To Contain The Spread Of The Virus In The State.

