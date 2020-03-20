COVID-19: Buhari Asks Nigerians Not To Panic

President Buhari has asked Nigerians not to panic as the confirmed cases of Covid-19 continues to rise in the country

Over 1,300 suspected cases are under surveillance in Lagos, while other contacts of the confirmed cases are being tracked

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, says that his administration and Nigeria centre for disease control have the capacity to contain the spread of the virus

Meanwhile, three major international airports had been ordered to shut down, due to the covid-19

The affected airports are Aminu Kano airport in Kano, Port-Harcourt Airport and Enugu airport

Director General of Nigeria civil aviation authority, Captain Musa Nuhu, says the three airports will remain shut as from tomorrow until further notice

He explains that Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja and Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, will remain open

Nuhu, however, says the three airports will not accommodate flights from 13 countries that travel ban had been placed upon.

