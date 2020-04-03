Covid 19: Akwa Ibom Rejects Confirmed Cases Figure

Akwa Ibiom state government has rejected the five confirmed Covid 19 cases credited to the state.

The state government in a statement, demands that a fresh test must be conducted on the five cases.

It says all the five cases did not show any symptom of the virus, and that the director general of Nigeria centre for disease control, Doctor Chikwe Ihekweazu, was not aware of the results of the test, before they were announced.

The state government also says that several samples of suspected cases sent from the state in the past, had returned negative.

Meanwhile, NCDC director general has said there is no basis for the Akwa Ibom state government to dispute the validity of the results of the tests on the five cases.

According to NCDC director general, there is no need to doubt the results of the tests carried out by IRRUA specialist teaching hospital, IRRUA, which according to him, is the oldest of treatment centres for infectious diseases.

