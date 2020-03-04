Court Stops Planned Congress Of Ogun PDP Faction

A federal high court in Abuja, has stopped the proposed congress of a faction of the Ogun state PDP, scheduled to begin on Saturday

The planned by the Bayo Dayo faction is to hold on Saturday at the ward level, followed later at the local government and state level

Justice Inyang Ekwo ruling in applications filed before him ordered the congress be suspended until the hearing of the applications on April 2

The application was filed by the national working committee of the PDP challenging the powers of the Bayo Dayo faction to conduct the congress

The PDP national working committee also wants the court to stop the planned congress

Already, the south west PDP had sacked the faction’s chairman, Chief Bayo Dayo for alleged anti-party activities

 

