Court Stop INEC From Deregistering Parties

A federal high court in Abuja has restrained the independent national electoral commission (INEC) from deregistering 31 political parties.

INEC had, last February 6, deregistered 74 of the existing political parties in the country.

But Justice Auwalu Chikere, on Monday, ruled that INEC had failed to oppose the application of some of the deregistered parties to challenge the decision.

Justice Chikere, ruling on the application, said the affected parties had legal rights which must be protected.

INEC said the deregistered parties breached their requirements for registration because they failed to win at least 2,596 of votes cast in one state of the federation during the presidential election.

The electoral body also said the parties, since their existence, did not win one local government of a state in a governorship election.

READ ALSO]ASUU Opposes New Law To Curb Sexual Harassment In Varsities

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter