Court Sentences Japanese Who Killed 19 Disabled Persons To Death

A Japanese man has been sentenced to death for a stabbing rampage in 2016 which resulted in the death of 19 disabled people at a care home.

Satoshi Uematsu said people with disabilities who were unable to communicate well had no human rights, said broadcaster Kyoto.

The 30-year old had once worked in the care facility, located near Tokyo.

The Yokohama district court on Monday ordered him to death by hanging.

Uematsu previously said he did not plan to appeal against any verdict or sentence.

 

