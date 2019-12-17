Court Orders Transfer Of Disputed Oil Well From Bayelsa To Rivers

Home Court Orders Transfer Of Disputed Oil Well From Bayelsa To Rivers

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

A federal high court in Abuja, has ordered the transfer of the disputed soku oil field from Bayelsa State to Rivers State.

Justice Inyang Ekwo also orders the accountant general of the federation and federal revenue and fiscal commission to Recompute oil revenue accruing from the Soku Oil Field and reallocate it to rivers state.

The court issues the directive while ruling in an application filed by the rivers state government seeking the correction of an error made in the eleventh edition of the Administrative Map.

Justice Ekwo orders the national boundary commission to rectify the error in the Administrative map released in 2002 which fixed the boundary between rivers and Bayelsa states at San Batholomew River.

The judge rules that the new boundary should be River Santa Bambara.

 

READ ALSO]Estonia Apologizes Over Minister’s Mocking Of Finland PM

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
December 2019
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2019 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account