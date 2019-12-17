Court Orders Transfer Of Disputed Oil Well From Bayelsa To Rivers

A federal high court in Abuja, has ordered the transfer of the disputed soku oil field from Bayelsa State to Rivers State.

Justice Inyang Ekwo also orders the accountant general of the federation and federal revenue and fiscal commission to Recompute oil revenue accruing from the Soku Oil Field and reallocate it to rivers state.

The court issues the directive while ruling in an application filed by the rivers state government seeking the correction of an error made in the eleventh edition of the Administrative Map.

Justice Ekwo orders the national boundary commission to rectify the error in the Administrative map released in 2002 which fixed the boundary between rivers and Bayelsa states at San Batholomew River.

The judge rules that the new boundary should be River Santa Bambara.

READ ALSO]Estonia Apologizes Over Minister’s Mocking Of Finland PM

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter