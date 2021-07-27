Court Orders Kanu Remanded In DSS Custody Till Oct 21

A federal high court, in Abuja, has ordered the return of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to the custody of the Department of Security Service (DSS) until October 21

Justice Binta Nyarko issued the order at the resumption of trial of the IPOB leader, who is standing trial, after he was brought back to the country from a foreign country

Federal government failed to bring him to court or arraign him on Monday Justice Nyarko refused the request of Kanu’s lawyer for his transfer from DSS custody to the Kuje custodial centre and adjourned hearing till October 21

