Court Jails Man Who Kills 51 in New Zealand Mosques for Life

Court Jails Man Who Kills 51 in New Zealand

A white supremacist who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand will serve life in jail without parole – the first person in the country’s history to receive the sentence.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 29, admitted to the murder of 51 people, attempted murder of another 40 people and one charge of terrorism.

The judge called Tarrant’s actions “inhuman”, saying he “showed no mercy”.

The attack last march, which was live-streamed, shocked the world.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, upon hearing of Tarrant’s sentencing, said it meant the country would have no cause to think about him, to see him or to hear from him again”.

Ahmed Wali Khan, who lost his uncle in the attacks, said the Muslim Community in Christchurch welcomed the verdict.

Taj Kamran, an afghan refugee who was shot several times in the leg and still requires walking aids, said he would “be able to sleep” after the verdict, though it would not return those who were lost.

On the last day of a four-day sentencing hearing, Justice Mander spent almost an hour reminding Tarrant of each person he killed and injured.

He added that despite the gunman’s guilty pleas, the gunman appeared “neither contrite nor ashamed”

