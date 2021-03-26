Court Extends NIN Link With Sim Deadline

A Federal High Court in Lagos has extended the deadline to link the National Identity Number (NIN)

Justce Maureen Onyebenu extended the deadline by two months while ruling in a suit filed by former vice president of Nigerian Bar Association, Monday Ubani, challenging the deadline issued by the communication and Digital Economy Ministry

Justice Onyebenu rules that the fresh two month extension will take effect from March 23 Federal government had given telephone subscribers who do not have NIN to obtain it and link it to their sim latest by April 16, or their telephone lines will be disconnected from the telecommunication network

