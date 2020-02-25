Court Clears Ekweremadu Of False Assets Declaration Charge

A federal high court, Abuja, has dismissed a false assets declaration charges filed against former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

The defunct special presidential investigation panel for the recovery of public property filed the charges over the alleged refusal of the senator to declare his assets.

When the case re-opened on Monday, a lawyer from the office of the attorney general of the federation which took over the case to the court that the former lawyer handling the case has disappeared with the case file.

Justice Binta Nyako struck out the case for lack of due diligence.

She asks the prosecution to re-open the case when it is ready.

 

