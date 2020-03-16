Couple Die In Ogun Autocrash

A couple has died in an Autocrash on the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway
The couple who were on a motorcycle, were returning from a party when the tragic incident took place
The accident whjch occurred on Saturday night at Kajola, involved the motorcycle and a car
The driver of the car sustained an injury
Spokesman of the Ogun State traffic compliance and enforcement corps, Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, says the car which was facing Sagamu, collided with the motorcycle heading towards Abeokuta
Akinbiyi blames the accident on the driver of the car heading toward Sagamu, for wrongful overtaking the motorcycle heading towards the diversion zone on the expressway.