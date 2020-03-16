Couple Die In Ogun Autocrash

Home Couple Die In Ogun Autocrash

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Several Killed In Oyo Fatal Crash

A couple has died in an Autocrash on the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway

The couple who were on a motorcycle, were returning from a party when the tragic incident took place

The accident whjch occurred on Saturday night at Kajola, involved the motorcycle and a car

The driver of the car sustained an injury

Spokesman of the Ogun State traffic compliance and enforcement corps, Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, says the car which was facing Sagamu, collided with the motorcycle heading towards Abeokuta

Akinbiyi blames the accident on the driver of the car heading toward Sagamu, for wrongful overtaking the motorcycle heading towards the diversion zone on the expressway.

 

READ ALSO]Ogun Pays UBEC Counterpart Fund For 2014-2017

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account