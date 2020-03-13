Countries Enforce Mass Closure To Stop COVID-19 Spread

Schools have been closed, sports events cancelled and cultural institutions shut around the world as countries try to stem the Coronavirus outbreak.

In the US, all major sport has been suspended and Broadway performances are off for a month.

And France is one of the latest countries to announce closure of all schools, universities and nurseries

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has begun 14-day self-isolation after his wife Sophie tested positive for Coronavirus.

And Australia’s home affairs Minister Peter Dutton has been admitted to hospital after testing positive.

More than 125,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in 118 countries around the world and the total number of deaths is more than 4,600.

