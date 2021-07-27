Cotonou Court Remands Igboho In Prison Custody

An appeal court in Cotonou, the Benin republic capital, has rejected request by Nigeria for the immediate extradition of a Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, standing trial in the country

The court, however, orders Igboho to be remanded in prison custody, pending further investigation of his case

The appeal court gave the verdict Monday midnight, after a court session which started by Five PM

Beninoese police brought Igboho to the court before 7 am in anticipation of a crowd of his supporters

The police later dispersed both journalists and supporters of Igboho from the court premises

Igboho, fleeing from Nigeria’s department of security service, which declared him wanted, was arrested at Cotonou airport, while attempting to board a flight to Germany

Traditional rulers from the south west region had sent a delegation to Benin republic to watch the trial

