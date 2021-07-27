Cotonou Court Remands Igboho In Prison Custody

An appeal court in Cotonou, the Benin republic capital, has rejected request by Nigeria for the immediate extradition of a Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, standing trial in the country
The court, however, orders Igboho to be remanded in prison custody, pending further investigation of his case
The appeal court gave the verdict Monday midnight, after a court session which started by Five PM
Beninoese police brought Igboho to the court before 7 am in anticipation of a crowd of his supporters
The police later dispersed both journalists and supporters of Igboho from the court premises
Igboho, fleeing from Nigeria’s department of security service, which declared him wanted, was arrested at Cotonou airport, while attempting to board a flight to Germany
Traditional rulers from the south west region had sent a delegation to Benin republic to watch the trial
YOU CAN ALSO READ: Tension In Ogun As Youth Sack Herders And Cattle In Eggua