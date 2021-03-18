Corruption: ICPC Arrests Former Jamb Registrar

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has arrested a former registrar of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Dibu Ojerinde, for alleged official corruption

ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, in a statement, says the former jamb registrar was arrested last Monday

According to Ogugua, the former JAMB registrar is being held by ICPC on a remand warrant and will be charged to court at the conclusion of its investigations

The agency alleges that Ojerinde, while he was heading JAMB and National Examination Council (NECO), was involved in multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering and tax evasion ICPC also accused Ojerinde of engaging in fraudulent creation of shell companies that could not be traced.

