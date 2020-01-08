Corruption: EFCC To Re-Open 13 Year Old Case Against Odili

Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is re-opening the 13 year old official corruption case against former rivers state governor, Peter Odili

An application stopping the anti-graft agency from prosecuting Odili is still before the Supreme Court.

But EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Mangu, says the case before the apex court could no longer stop the agency from going after the former governor.

Mangu addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, says several judgement by courts has overridden the application before the Supreme Court.

Courts judgement, according to him, had since stopped anyone and agencies, including courts and judges from preventing EFCC from prosecuting suspected corrupt elements.

The EFCC also rated Lagos as the headquarters of financial crimes in Nigeria, while rivers state took the second place.

