Corruption: Daniel Defends Sagamu Church

Former Governor, Gbenga Daniel, has told an Abeokuta high court that the church he built in Sagamu and donated to the Baptist convention is within the original masterplan of the Ogun State government.

A private surveyor contracted by Daniel, Olalekan Adeboye, testifying at the resumed hearing of the official corruption trial of the former governor, faulted the claims of the economic and financial crimes commission (EFCC) that part of other land with subsisting interest and road were annexed for the building of the church.

Adeboye argued that the church did not exceed its approved boundary in line with the state masterplan of 1979 which shows there is adequate setback for the church building.

The masterplan, according to the surveyor, created a setback of 39.9 metres which the church did not exceed, while the redesigned surveyed plan for the Sagamu government reservation area (GRA) did not comply with the state master plan as it reduced the original setback to 7.45 metres.

The request of the surveyor to tender a fresh survey plan to counter the redesigned survey plan for the GRA was opposed by the EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs, on the ground that he was not served with the document.

But Justice Larewaju Mabekoje, presiding over the case, accepted the fresh survey plan and adjourned further hearing till January 24 and February 11, to enable the EFCC counsel study the document

