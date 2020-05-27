Corps members who met in Plateau state set to wed this Saturday

Two Corps members who met in Plateau state for their mandatory one-year youth service, are about to wed this Saturday, May 30.

According to a statement from NYSC, Felicia Haruna from Kaduna state and Mark Makafan from Kogi State met at the Mangu Orientation Camp in Plateau state in 2019, fell in love, and started a relationship that is leading to marriage. They will be a wedding two days after they pass out from service tomorrow, Thursday, May 28.

Statement from NYSC announcing their upcoming nuptials below

Corps Members Felicia Haruna PL/19B/2197 from Kaduna State and Mark Makafan Odi PL/19B/1217 from Kogi State have demonstrated symbol of true friendship, affection and love towards a blissful marital union.

They were both deployed to Plateau State for the one-year mandatory service to the nation having obeyed the clarion call and reported to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Mangu, Mangu LGA, for the 2019 Batch “B” service year.

Being members of seven (7) Platoon in camp, the duo from different backgrounds, yet, with many similarities, the relationship which was borne at Mangu camp has today culminated into marriage and as the service year draws to a close, they have unanimously declared, “I DO“.

Extending the wedding invitation to the State Coordinator, NYSC Plateau, Caroline Embu, the Corps Members expressed great joy to have met during the service year and united together in love to a lifetime adventure.

In her response, NYSC Plateau State Coordinator Caroline Embu commended the intending couple for keeping faith with their heart desire and for the promotion of national integration and unity through marriage from two different states of origin and geopolitical zones which she further described is in line with the mission statement of the NYSC Scheme.

Their wedding ceremony is scheduled to hold at St Peter Claver Catholic Church Cathedral Kafanchan, Kaduna State on Saturday, May 30, 2020, by 10:00 am, two days after their Passing-Out from National Service.”

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter