Coronavirus Death Toll Worldwide Exceeds 3,000

The number of people killed worldwide by the Coronavirus has exceeded 3,000, as China reported 42 more deaths.

More than 90% of the total deaths are in Hubei, the Chinese province where the virus emerged late last year.

But there have also been deaths in 10 other countries, including more than 50 in Iran and more than 30 in Italy.

Worldwide, there have been almost 90,000 confirmed cases, with the numbers outside China growing faster than inside China.

On Monday, South Korea – the biggest hotspot outside China – reported 476 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,212.

There have also been 26 deaths.

Countries including Qatar, Ecuador, Luxembourg and Ireland all confirmed their first cases over the weekend, and Indonesia followed on Monday

