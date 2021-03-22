Congo Presidential Candidate Die From Covid 19 Amidst Poll

Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, one of the main contenders in Congo-Brazzaville’s presidential race, died on Sunday after becoming seriously ill with Covid-19.

His campaign director said that Mr Kolelas”died in the medical aircraft which came to get him from Brazzaville on Sunday afternoon”.

The 61-year-old tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the last day of election campaigns.

He was diabetic and was one of six candidates running against President SassouNguesso, 77.

A day before the election, Mr Kolelaswas filmed looking weak and wearing an oxygen mask, but encouraging voters to go cast their ballots.

