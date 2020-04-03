Confirmed Global Covid 19 Cases Pass One Million

There are now more than one million confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide

Nearly 53,000 people have died and more than 210,000 have recovered, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University

The US has recorded the world’s highest daily toll with 1,169 deaths

On Thursday Spain reported its highest number of deaths in a single day, at 950

The who has urged Middle East countries to do more to contain the virus spread

US unemployment figures have hit a record high of 6.6 million as businesses struggle to cope

Spain, the worst-hit nation after Italy in terms of deaths, has also lost nearly 900,000 jobs since mid-march.

