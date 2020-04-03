Confirmed Global Covid 19 Cases Pass One Million

Home Confirmed Global Covid 19 Cases Pass One Million

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

There are now more than one million confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide

Nearly 53,000 people have died and more than 210,000 have recovered, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University

The US has recorded the world’s highest daily toll with 1,169 deaths

On Thursday Spain reported its highest number of deaths in a single day, at 950

The who has urged Middle East countries to do more to contain the virus spread

US unemployment figures have hit a record high of 6.6 million as businesses struggle to cope

Spain, the worst-hit nation after Italy in terms of deaths, has also lost nearly 900,000 jobs since mid-march.

 

READ ALSO]CAN Mobilizes Christians For Anti Covid 19 Prayer Chain

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
April 2020
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account