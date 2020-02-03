Community Police: Police Await Further Directives

The state police commands are awaiting further directive from the force headquarters on the recruitment of special constabulary for the proposed community police force

Already, most of the commands had set up screening committees to kick start the process of the implementation of the new policing system

Inspector general of police had earlier directed the commands to liase with traditional institutions and community leaders in their areas, on the proposed policing system

The screening committee set up by the command aims at assisting the police in screening volunteers whose ages will range between 21 and 50 years.

 

