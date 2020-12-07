Commercial Motorcyclists, Cart pushers, Taxi Cab and Keke Napep drivers are to benefit from N30,000 grant of Federal Government under the transporters support fund

The grant, which is a component of the medium small scale enterprises survival fund for artisans, is to be assessed through their various registered unions

Media aide to the vice president, Laolu Akande, in a statement, says it is a follow up to the artisan support track, whose disbursement of grants began last October 1 According to Akande, 207,319 individual beneficiaries drawn from 35,837 businesses and MSME have received their first monthly payment from the survival fund.

