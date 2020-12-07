Okada, Tricycle Riders, Taxi Cab Drivers To Get N30,000 Grant

Commercial Motorcyclists, Cart pushers, Taxi Cab and Keke Napep drivers are to benefit from N30,000 grant of Federal Government under the transporters support fund

The grant, which is a component of the medium small scale enterprises survival fund for artisans, is to be assessed through their various registered unions

Media aide to the vice president, Laolu Akande, in a statement, says it is a follow up to the artisan support track, whose disbursement of grants began last October 1 According to Akande, 207,319 individual beneficiaries drawn from 35,837 businesses and MSME have received their first monthly payment from the survival fund.

