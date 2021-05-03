Columbia Withdraws Controversial Tax Reform Bill After Mass Protests

Colombia’s president, Iván Duque has withdrawn a controversial tax reform bill following four days of huge protests across the country.

In a televised statement, he said his government would work to produce new proposals and seek consensus with other parties and organisations.

He had previously insisted tax rises were needed to respond to the economic crisis generated by the pandemic.

The proposals caused outrage among many colombians who say they are already struggling to feed their families during the pandemic.

The proposed reforms would have lowered the threshold at which salaries are taxed, affecting anyone with a monthly income of $656 or more.

