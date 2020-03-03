COD-19:Ogun Launches App For Health Workers

Ogun State government has launched a mobile application to enhance information dissemination among health workers in the state in order to contain corona-virus.

The android application christened, “commcare,” will serve as a base for information about case definition.

Health commissioner, Dr Tomi Coker, made this known at a meeting with the emergency operation committee at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The mobile app, according to her, will assist health workers in the state’s primary health centres to easily carry out risk assessment before it gets to the local government level.

She says that the application, which has been rolled out at Ewekoro local government area, will also be deployed in Ado-Odo-Ota and Ifo local government areas considering the volume of industrial activities in the areas.

Ogun states recorded the first confirmed coronavirus case when an Italian visited a major cement factory at Ewekoro, near Abeokuta

The Italian who is now under intensive care in Lagos is a consultant with the cement plant

He arrived Lagos aboard a flight from Milan on February 24, and headed to the cement plant on February 25, only to fall ill in the company’s gust house on February 26

He was rushed to a containment centre in Lagos, where he was confirmed positive.

