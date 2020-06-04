Shanghai Shenhua Chiefs have explained that Odion Ighalo was allowed to extend his loan spell at Manchester United because of uncertainty surrounding the resumption date of the Chinese super league and the quota for foreign players.

Ighalo ought to have returned to Shanghai Shenhua in May, but the club realizes that foreigners with work visas could be refused entry into China because of the global pandemic.

Manchester United initially wanted to extend Ighalo’s loan deal for another three months, until August 31, but shanghai Shenhua stood their ground during negotiations.

Shanghai Shenhua executives said Ighalo can also be sold to Manchester United if is in good condition and can be recovered after six months,

Ighalo will have eleven months to run on his contract with Shanghai Shenhua at the end of his loan spell at Manchester United.

