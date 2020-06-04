Chinese Club Explains Why They Allowed Ighalo to Remain In Man United

Home Chinese Club Explains Why They Allowed Ighalo to Remain In Man United

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , SPORT, , , 0
Odion Ighalo

Shanghai Shenhua Chiefs have explained that Odion Ighalo was allowed to extend his loan spell at Manchester United because of uncertainty surrounding the resumption date of the Chinese super league and the quota for foreign players.

Ighalo ought to have returned to Shanghai Shenhua in May, but the club realizes that foreigners with work visas could be refused entry into China because of the global pandemic.

Manchester United initially wanted to extend Ighalo’s loan deal for another three months, until August 31, but shanghai Shenhua stood their ground during negotiations.

Shanghai Shenhua executives said Ighalo can also be sold to Manchester United if is in good condition and can be recovered after six months,

Ighalo will have eleven months to run on his contract with Shanghai Shenhua at the end of his loan spell at Manchester United.

YOU CAN ALSO READ Chidiebere Nwakali returns to Manchester City over hip injury

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
June 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account