China’s Population Drops To 1.4 Billion In 2019, Lowest In 40 Years

Home China’s Population Drops To 1.4 Billion In 2019, Lowest In 40 Years

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

China’s Population Drops To 1.4 Billion In 2019, Lowest In 40 Years

China’s birth rate has fallen to its lowest since the formation of the people’s republic of china 70 years ago – despite the easing of the one-child policy.

The birth rate was 10.48 per thousand in 2019 – the lowest since 1949, according to the national bureau of statistics

The number of babies born in 2019 dropped by 580,000 to 14.65 million.

Despite the birth rate falling, a lower death rate meant china’s population hit 1.4 billion in 2019, inching up from 1.39 billion.

In 1979, the Chinese government introduced a nation-wide “One-Child Policy” – with various exceptions – to slow population growth.

Families that violated the rules faced fines, loss of employment and sometimes forced abortions.

In 2015 the government ended its one-child policy allowing couples to have two children.

 

 

READ ALSO]Lesotho Prime Minister To Quit, Amidst Allegation Of Wife Murder

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account