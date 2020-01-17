China’s Population Drops To 1.4 Billion In 2019, Lowest In 40 Years

China’s birth rate has fallen to its lowest since the formation of the people’s republic of china 70 years ago – despite the easing of the one-child policy.

The birth rate was 10.48 per thousand in 2019 – the lowest since 1949, according to the national bureau of statistics

The number of babies born in 2019 dropped by 580,000 to 14.65 million.

Despite the birth rate falling, a lower death rate meant china’s population hit 1.4 billion in 2019, inching up from 1.39 billion.

In 1979, the Chinese government introduced a nation-wide “One-Child Policy” – with various exceptions – to slow population growth.

Families that violated the rules faced fines, loss of employment and sometimes forced abortions.

In 2015 the government ended its one-child policy allowing couples to have two children.

