China Reports New Cases Of Strange Virus

China has reported 139 new cases of a mysterious virus in two days, with the outbreak spreading from Wuhan to other major Chinese Cities.

Beijing, the capital, reported two cases, while the southern tech hub of Shenzhen reported one suspected case.

The total number of confirmed cases now exceeds 200, and three have died from the respiratory illness.

Health officials have identified the infection, which first appeared in Wuhan in December, as being a strain of Coronavirus which leads to an outbreak of viral pneumonia

South Korea reported its first confirmed case of the virus on Monday, following Thailand and japan.

The outbreak has revived memories of the Sars virus – also a Coronavirus – that killed 774 people in the early 2000s across dozens of countries, mostly in Asia.

China has promised to step up monitoring efforts during this week’s lunar New Year celebrations, which will see hundreds of millions on the move.

 

