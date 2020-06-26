The Chief Judge of Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has cautioned judges against granting an Ex parte order on political petitions brought before them

He asks them to be wary of manoeuvring by politicians and political parties, ahead of their primaries, national convention and polls

Justice Tsoho issued the caution, in a circular to federal high court judges on Ex Parte order

The chief judge also warns them against entertaining matters whose substances arose from outside their judicial division

